Eminem released a surprise new album on Friday titled Music To Be Murdered By - Side B, a sequel to his first surprise album of 2020.

"Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more...enjoy Side B," Eminem said on Twitter Friday alongside the album's cover art.

Music To Be Murdered By - Side B is a two-disc set with 36 songs in total. Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, Dr. Dre, Sly Pyper, MAJ, White Gold, Young M.A, Royce Da 5'9, Ed Sheeran, Juice WRLD, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz appear on the album.

The album can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

Eminem also released a music video for album track "GNAT" that makes references to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eminem , in January, released his first surprise album of 2020, the original Music To Be Murdered By.

The 48-year-old rapper recently made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live during a parody of his song "Stan," which was performed by Pete Davidson.