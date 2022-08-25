Eminem and Snoop Dogg will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV said Thursday that Eminem , 49, and Snoop Dogg , 50, will perform at the awards show Sunday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their new song "From the D 2 the LBC." The pair released a single and music video for the song in June.

"From the D 2 the LBC" appears on Eminem's greatest hits album Curtain Call 2, released Aug. 5. The album also features the new single "The King and I."

MTV announced Wednesday that Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will perform from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., during the MTV VMAs ceremony.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink and Kane Brown will also perform.

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW. Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each.