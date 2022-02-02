Also up for the honor are Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.
"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," John Sykes -- chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation -- said in a statement.
"Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."
Artists and bands must have released its/their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination to be considered for induction.
After the voting process is completed, a 2022 shortlist of inductees will be announced in May and a ceremony honoring them is to take place this fall.
The date and venue are expected to be announced at a later date.
