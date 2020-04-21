Eminem celebrated on Instagram 12 years of sobriety by displaying a commemorative coin from Alcoholics Anonymous.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid," the rapper said on Monday alongside a photo of the coin.

The caption appears to make reference to Eminem's group D12, also known as the Dirty Dozen, and his 2010 song "Not Afraid."

The coin, which features the number 12 in the middle, is given to AA members to represent sobriety milestones. The words "Unity," "Service" and "Recovery" also appear on the coin.

Eminem surprise released in January a new album titled Music To Be Murdered By.