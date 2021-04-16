Emily VanCamp discussed her experience filming action scenes in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The actress stars on the action-adventure series as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter. VanCamp, whose character doesn't have superpowers, previously starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

"It was interesting as we were doing and learning these fight sequences, they wanted less and less weapons. So it just became a lot of you know, bloody hand-on-hand combat," VanCamp said Thursday.

"So lots of bruises, lots of bloody knuckles but it was all good fun," she continued.

VanCamp confirmed to Kimmel that the bruises and bloody knuckles were real from filming the action scenes.

"One of the first takes I bloodied up my knuckles just because we hadn't anticipated the gravel on the ground and it was just one of those things that happens. It's not anyone's fault," she said.

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier come to Disney+ on Fridays.