Lucien Laviscount has been promoted to a series regular in Emily in Paris Season 2.

Netflix announced the news Sunday during the Emily in Paris panel at PaleyFest.

Laviscount joined Emily in Paris in Season 2 as Alfie, a British banker who meets Emily (Lily Collins) in French class and becomes one of her love interests.

Season 2 ended with Alfie returning to the U.K. but wanting to give long-distance a try. Meanwhile, Emily was about to share her feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) when she learned he had reconciled with Camille (Camille Razat).

Season 3 will begin filming in the summer.

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star . The series follows Emily, a 20-something American who moves to Paris to take a job at a French marketing film.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery also star.

Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Seasons 3 and 4 in January. The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.