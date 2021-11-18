Netflix is giving a glimpse of Emily in Paris Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a 20-something American who moves to Paris for a job at a French marketing firm.

The preview shows Emily (Collins) struggle with her guilt after sleeping with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after he'd just broken up with her friend Camille (Camille Razat).

In addition, Emily finds a new love interest in Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a Brit who initially gets under her skin.

"You've got the rest of your life to be as dull as you wish. But while you're here, fall in love. Make mistakes. If you're gonna do Paris for one year, for God's sake, do it right," Emily's boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), advises.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos for Season 2 that featured a moment between Emily and Alfie. Alfie is described as "a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture."

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger) and also stars Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

Season 2 premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.