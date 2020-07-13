Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Emily in Paris.

The streaming service shared first look photos for the romantic comedy series Monday featuring Lily Collins as Emily, an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for a new job.

One of the photos shows Emily (Collins) wearing a black gown and holding a glass of champagne while attending an event. The Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background.

Another photo shows Emily sitting on a bench with her friend Mindy (Ashley Park) in the streets of Paris.

"Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over the work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances," an official synopsis reads.

Emily in Paris is created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). Patricia Field designed the costumes for the show, which premieres in the fall. The series was originally slated to air on Paramount Network.

Emily in Paris co-stars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. In addition to starring, Collins serves as a producer.

Collins, the daughter of singer and musician Phil Collins, is known for starring in the 2012 film Mirror Mirror. She has since appeared in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Rules Don't Apply and Tolkien.