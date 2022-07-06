Roadside Attractions is giving a glimpse of the new film Emily the Criminal.

The studio shared a trailer for the crime thriller Wednesday featuring Aubrey Plaza as Emily Benetto, a young woman saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record.

Emily the Criminal follows Emily (Plaza) as she agrees to become a "dummy shopper," or someone who buys goods with stolen credit cards, for the handsome and charismatic middleman Youcef (Theo Rossi).

"Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles," an official synopsis reads.

Megalyn Echikunwoke, Gina Gershon and Jonathan Avigdori also star.

Emily the Criminal is written and directed by John Patton Ford.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and opens in theaters Aug. 12.

Plaza is known for the series Parks and Recreation and Legion.