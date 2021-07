Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson discussed how it felt to finally have their delayed Disney film Jungle Cruise near release Monday on Good Morning America.

Jungle Cruise, which is coming to theaters and Disney+ with premier access on July 30, was originally set to open in July 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's sort of surreal but thrilling because this movie really captured our hearts so for it to be seen finally is so awesome," Blunt told GMA.

"It's really exciting, too, because you can feel certainly here in America that people are going back to theaters," Johnson added.

The duo also discussed their chemistry together.

"It's the funniest dynamic in the world in the film and it sort of mirrors that in life," Blunt said.

Blunt and Johnson will be searching for the legendary Tree of Life in the film, based on the classic Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme park ride of the same name.

Co-stars include Jesse Plemons, Edgar Rami­rez, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti.