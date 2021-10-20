Emily Blunt is in talks to join director Christopher Nolan's next film titled Oppenheimer.

Variety reported that Blunt is in discussions to join the Universal Pictures project, which stars Nolan's frequent collaborator Cillian Murphy . Nolan is also penning the film.

Deadline also confirmed that Blunt is in talks.

This would be Blunt's first film with Nolan as director.

Oppenheimer follows Murphy as scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play Oppenheimer's wife Katherine.

The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Oppenheimer is coming to theaters on July 23, 2023.

Blunt recently starred in Jungle Cruise and with Murphy in A Quiet Place Part II.