Emilio Estevez returns to hockey and reprises his role as coach Gordon Bombay in a new trailer for Disney's The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Estevez helps out a new rag-tag team of young hockey players along with Lauren Graham in the clip released on Thursday.

Graham portrays Alex, the mother of 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon), who is cut from the Ducks. The Ducks have become an elite, ultra competitive youth hockey team.

Evan and his mother start their own team in order to take on the Ducks.

Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham and DJ Watts also star in the series.

Steve Brill, the creator, writer and executive producer of the three original Mighty Ducks films, co-created and is executive producing Game Changers. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens, 13 Going on 30) are co-creators, executive producers and showrunners.

Estevez also serves as an executive producer, with Graham as co-executive producer. Michael Spiller serves as executive producer and director with James Griffiths as director and executive producer on the pilot.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is coming to Disney+ on March 26.