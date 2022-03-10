Actor Emilio Delgado, best known for his role as "Fix-It Shop" owner Luis Rodriguez on Sesame Street, has died. He was 81.

Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street, said in a statement on Twitter that Delgado died Thursday in New York City. His wife, Carole, said the cause of death was multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that Delgado had been battling since December 2020.

"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Emilio Delgado, known the world over for his role as Luis on Sesame Street," the statement read. "A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations.

"At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the 'record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.' We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world."

Delgado joined the Sesame Street cast in 1971 and remained as part of the cast until 2016, when the show opted against renewing his contract.

Delgado and his wife also were lifelong activists and advocates, serving on the Board of Directors at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice in New York City.

He is survived by his wife, Carole, their daughter, Lauren, and his son, Aram, from a previous marriage.