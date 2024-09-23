Netflix released new movie posters teasing Emilia Perez, which premieres on the streamer in November.

The movie follows a cartel leader who fakes death, gets a gender-affirming surgery, and tries to reunite with her family amid chaos.

The three posters are dedicated to the actresses who, along with Adriana Paz, won Best Actress when the film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival -- Zoe Saldai±a, Karla Sofi­a Gascon and Selena Gomez.

Saldai±a plays a lawyer, Rita, who is assisting Emilia (Gascon) as she builds her new life. Gomez portrays Emilia's wife, Jessi.

"You have a musical that is not a musical, an action movie that is not an action movie, a drama that is not a drama, a comedy that's not a comedy," Gascon had previously told Netflix's Tudum.

The film includes 16 songs from Camille and Clement Ducol, who received the Cannes Soundtrack honor for the project.

"Songs have a magic power to tell a story because they allow you to go from point A to point B faster, without any questions, because they speak to the heart. Each song is a specific case. They all talk about the emotional state of the characters, and sometimes give information," Camille said.

She added that Jacques Audiard, the film's writer and director, said each track saved him some "15 pages of writing."

The film will stream on Netflix beginning Nov. 13.