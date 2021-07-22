Emilia Clarke says her M.O.M.: Mother of Madness comic book started as a "silly idea" with friends.

The 34-year-old actress discussed the project during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Clarke co-wrote M.O.M. with Marguerite Bennett. The three-issue series follows Maya, a single mom who discovers she has superpowers and uses them to take on a group of human traffickers.

On The Tonight Show, Clarke said the idea came to her during a night out.

"So it was just a silly idea. It was a silly conversation that happened in a car on our way to a gig with friends," Clarke said. "And we were like, 'Yeah, wouldn't it be funny if there was a superhero who wasn't perfect and who was just a big mess like us?'"

"And I was like, 'That would be really funny.' And, like, was anxious. That would be really funny," she added. "And then I went home just wrote that."

Clarke said she wrote about 50 pages of material and found the main character just poured out of her onto the page.

"And I did all the other characters and just a lot of -- There was a lot of material that was ready to come out," she said. "And, uh -- And now it's here. And it's a real thing."

The first issue of M.O.M.: Mother of Madness was published Wednesday by Image Comics.

On The Tonight Show, Clarke also discussed joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the stars of the new series Secret Invasion.

"I'm pretty sure we can say it's called Secret Invasion," Clarke said before jokingly adding, "But I'm already scared."

"The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team," she added. "And I am convinced there is a man outside my house. There's been a car parked there for a long time. And I swear to god, he's undercover."

Clarke also played a game where she recited Olivia Rodrigo's song "good 4 u" while using different accents.

Clarke is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She most recently appeared in the 2019 film Last Christmas.