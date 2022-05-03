RJ Cyler and Donald Elise Watkins portray two college seniors who are suddenly saddled with a semi-conscious woman in the new trailer for upcoming Amazon Prime Video comedy drama, Emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyler's Sean and Watkins' Kunle are two Black college friends who are planning out an epic night of Spring Break parties when they discover that a drunk, semi-conscious White woman named Emma (Maddie Nichols) has been mysteriously left inside their apartment in the clip released on Tuesday.

The duo's roommate Carlos (Sebastian Chacon) was home, but didn't hear anyone enter the apartment due to playing video games.

Kunle wants to call the police but Sean refuses, stating that it will look bad when cops discover a passed out White woman next to two Black men and a Latino man.

The group then place Emma into their van as they search for somewhere to take her that is safe.

Emma's sister Maddy, played by Sabrina Carpenter , then realizes that her sister has left the party they were at and goes looking for her using Emma's phone's location.

Emergency, directed by Carey Williams based off a script by K.D. Davila, is coming to select theaters on May 20 and Amazon Prime Video on May 27.