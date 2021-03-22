Fennell is known for writing, directing and producing the film Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan. She is nominated for three Oscars, for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, for the film.
In addition, Fennell is an actress who played Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown Season 4.
