Emerald Fennell will write the new DC superhero movie Zatanna.

Variety reported Monday that Fennell, 35, will write a film about the DC Comics character for Warner Bros. and Bad Robot.

Deadline confirmed the news and said it is unknown if Fennell will also direct the movie.

Zatanna was created by Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson. The character first appeared in a November 1964 issue of Hawkman.

In the comics, Zatanna is a magician who is known for her involvement with the Justice League. She was childhood friends with Batman and romantically linked to John Constantine.

Serinda Swan played Zatanna in the CW series Smallville.

Fennell is known for writing, directing and producing the film Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan. She is nominated for three Oscars, for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, for the film.

In addition, Fennell is an actress who played Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown Season 4.