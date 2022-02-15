Elvis Costello and The Imposters announced on Tuesday a new North American tour that will begin in August.The Boy Named If and Other Favorites tour will start on Aug. 6 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, Ohio, before it wraps up on Sept. 3 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.More concert dates will be announced at a later time. Costello and The Imposters will be joined by his frequent collaborator Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets for a majority of the tour dates.Nicole Atkins will open for two dates on the tour in place of Lowe and Los Straitjackets on Aug. 6 and on Aug. 9.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The tour is named after Costello and The Imposters' latest album titled The Boy Named If, which was released in January.Here is the full list of dates for Elvis Costello and The Imposters' North American summer tourAug. 6 -- Huber Heights, Ohio, at Rose Music CenterAug. 8 -- Toronto, Canada, at Massey HallAug. 9 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at Artpark AmphitheaterAug. 11 -- New York, N.Y., at The Rooftop at Pier 17Aug. 12 -- Bensalem, Pa., at Xcite Center at Parx CasinoAug. 13 -- Ledyard, Conn., at Foxwoods Resort CasinoAug. 15 -- Boston, Mass., at Leader Bank PavilionAug. 16 -- Northhampton, Mass., at The Pines TheaterAug. 18 -- Vienna, Va., at Wolf TrapAug. 23 -- Denver, Colo., at Levitt PavilionAug. 25 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Sandy AmphitheaterAug. 28 -- Thousand Oaks, Calif., at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts PlazaAug. 30 -- Anaheim, Calif. at City National Grove of AnaheimSept. 2 -- Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles AmphitheatreSept. 3 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at The Theater at Virgin Hotels