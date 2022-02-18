Austin Butler portrays music icon Elvis Presley and performs onstage in the new trailer for upcoming biopic Elvis, from director Baz Luhrmann.

Butler as Presley makes women scream and cheer as he starts dancing while performing in the clip released on Thursday.

Tom Hanks stars as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker who discovers the singer and helps him achieve new levels of fame.

"In that moment, I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero. He was my destiny," Hanks' Parker says.

Elvis will span Presley and Parker's relationship over 20 years as Presley rises to fame and the cultural landscape of America changes.