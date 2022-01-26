Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed a pair of concerts at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The arena confirmed that John tested positive for COVID-19 and would be unable to perform on Tuesday and Wednesday. The concerts are a part of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly," the venue said in a statement.

It remains unclear if John will be performing in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday and in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

John first announced the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018, stating that he will be retiring from touring after it is wrapped up. The tour has gone through multiple delays due to COVID-19 pandemic and a hip injury.