"Happy Birthday Elton. Lots of love to you and the family," Righton said.
John encouraged people to self-isolate in an Instagram post last week. He cited his family as his reason for staying home and helping to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.
"#IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it's snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus," John wrote.
Fox announced Wednesday that John will host the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, a benefit concert featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish and other stars. The special pays tribute to healthcare workers, and will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.
John postponed tour dates this month amid public health concerns about COVID-19.
