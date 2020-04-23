Elton John is postponing the remaining North American dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

John's team announced Thursday on Twitter that the 73-year-old singer will reschedule the North American shows for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John previously postponed concerts scheduled to take place March 26 through May 2. He is now postponing his shows from May 22 through July 8.

"It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour," John's team wrote.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus," the team added.

John's team told ticketholders to hold onto their tickets and wait for the new dates to be announced "soon."

"Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support," the singer's team said.

John is scheduled to begin the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour Nov. 30 in Perth, Australia. The tour was initially slated to end Feb. 20, 2021, in Auckland, New Zealand.

John is self-isolating at home with his husband, David Furnish , and their sons, Zachary and Elijah, amid the pandemic. He celebrated his 73rd birthday with his family in March.

At the end of March, John hosted the iHeart Living Room concert featuring performances from Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys and other stars. The event raised funds for COVID-19 relief.

Taylor Swift is among the other musical artists to cancel or postpone their remaining 2020 tour dates.