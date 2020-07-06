Singer Elton John is being honored with his own commemorative coin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain's Royal Mint unveiled a new "Music Legends" commemorative coin featuring John, 73, in a tweet Monday.

"In these strange times, #music can be a great tonic. Celebrating 50 top 40 hits and over 300 million albums sold worldwide, our 2020 tribute to The Rocket Man is ready for launch," the post reads.

The coin is designed by Bradley Morgan Johnson and shows John wearing his famous music-note glasses and straw boater hat. The coin is available in gold proof, silver proof and brilliant uncirculated editions.

"Elton John is without a doubt a British music legend and is recognized as one of the most successful singer-songwriters of his generation," Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin and the Royal Mint experience, said in a statement.

"We are delighted to honor Elton's significant contribution to British music on a UK coin. This is the second coin in the Royal Mint's new Music Legends series, marking the work of our exceptional British musicians," she added.

John said it is "a fabulous honor" to be recognized with the coin.

"The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey," he said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In addition, John said on Twitter that he is working with the Royal Mint to create "a special one-off-piece" that will be auctioned later this year to raise funds for the Elton John Charitable Trust.

The Royal Mint previously issued a "Music Legends" commemorative coin featuring Queen. The British rock band will be honored with a series of Royal Mail stamps in July.