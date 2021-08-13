Elton John and Dua Lipa are back with new music.

John, 74, and Lipa, 25, released a single and music video for their song "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)."

"Cold Heart" is a mash-up club track remixed by Australian producer group Pnau. John performs lyrics from his 1989 single "Sacrifice," while Lipa sings lines from John's song "Rocket Man."

The "Cold Heart" video is an animated video that shows John and Lipa visit a colorful world inhabited by cat people.

"This track is the culmination of a beautiful friendship with you Dua and I'm so happy we can now share it -- I hope you all love it!" John wrote on Instagram.

"Elton you are my friend and hero and I never thought i'd be able to ever say that in a sentence," Lipa said on her own account. "Thank you for all your love and support. Grateful to make music with you in this life."

"Cold Heart" is John's third single of this year, following "Chosen Family" with Rina Sawayama and "It's a Sin" with Years & Years. He announced the final dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in June.

Lipa released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in March 2020 and a deluxe edition, Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition, in February.