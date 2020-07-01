Elton John announced on Wednesday he will be launching a new series on YouTube that will present classic concert footage.

Elton John : Classic Concert Series will premiere Friday at 12 p.m. EDT on the music legend's official YouTube page.

The first episode will feature John's 1976 Live at Playhouse Theatre performance from Edinburgh, Scotland. John performed a number of hit songs at the concert including "Rocket Man," "Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)," and "Bennie and the Jets," among others.

A new episode showcasing a different classic concert will then premiere every Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT for six weeks. The series will raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

"My Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities," John said in a statement.

"We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I'm really happy to connect this YouTube concert series to benefit our Foundation's urgent COVID response," he continued.

John, in March, hosted The iHeart Living Room Concert which featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Dave Grohl and more performing from their homes in order to support Feeding America and the First Responders Children Foundation.