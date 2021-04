SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to guest host the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," Musk, 49, tweeted.

Pop star Miley Cyrus, 28, will serve as the evening's musical guest.

The most recent new episode of the sketch-comedy show aired April 10 with Carey Mulligan as guest host and Kid Cudi singing.

The NBC series is now in its 46th season.