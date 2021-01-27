Elliot Page and his wife, Emma Portner, are headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Page, 33, filed for divorce from Portner in New York after three years of marriage.

Page and Portner confirmed their split in a statement to People.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the pair said. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Page and Portner were first linked in 2017 and announced in January 2018 that they had married.

News of Page and Portner's split comes two months after Page came out as transgender. Portner voiced her support for Page on Instagram, saying she was "so proud" of the actor.

"Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," Portner wrote. "I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Page shared a selfie and a message of thanks on Instagram in December following his coming out.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifelife," he wrote. "See you in 2021."

Page starred in the 2007 film Juno and plays Vanya Hargreeves on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. Netflix unveiled its Sparrow Academy cast for Season 3 this month.