Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character will come out as transgender
UPI News Service, 03/30/2022
Elliot Page's character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in Season 3 of Netflix's superhero series, The Umbrella Academy.
"Meet Viktor Hargreeves," Page captioned a photo of the character sitting at a restaurant counter.
The post has already gotten more than 500,000 "likes" since it was posted Tuesday on Instagram.
Netflix shared the message on Twitter, adding: "Welcome to the family, Viktor - we're so happy you're here."
Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Vanya, whose superpower is connected to the force of sound, was portrayed as a cisgender woman in the show's first two seasons, but will have transitioned to a man named Viktor for Season 3, which kicks off June 22.
