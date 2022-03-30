Elliot Page's character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in Season 3 of Netflix's superhero series, The Umbrella Academy.

"Meet Viktor Hargreeves," Page captioned a photo of the character sitting at a restaurant counter.

The post has already gotten more than 500,000 "likes" since it was posted Tuesday on Instagram.

Netflix shared the message on Twitter, adding: "Welcome to the family, Viktor - we're so happy you're here."

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Vanya, whose superpower is connected to the force of sound, was portrayed as a cisgender woman in the show's first two seasons, but will have transitioned to a man named Viktor for Season 3, which kicks off June 22.

Variety said Viktor will use he/him/his pronouns.

Page came out as transgender in December 2020.

The Umbrella Academy also stars Tom Hopper, David Castai±eda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher.