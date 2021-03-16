Elliot Page is feeling "really excited" about acting after coming out as transgender.

The 34-year-old actor said in the March 29 issue of Time magazine that he feels "fully who I am" after coming out as transgender in December.

In the interview, Page said he's had top surgery since his coming out. He said the surgery "completely transformed" his life, calling it "not only life-changing but lifesaving."

Page, who rose to fame after his role in the 2007 film Juno, recalled how used to struggle with the primping, red carpets and magazine spreads that came with his newfound fame.

"I just never recognized myself," he said. "For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself."

Page said his top surgery restored the energy he used to spend on feeling uncomfortable in his body. He plans to apply that energy to acting and has received many offers for roles since his coming out.

"I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," the actor said. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

Page will continue to play Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman, on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, according to Variety. The series has started production on its third season.

Page shared a photo and thanked fans for their support in December after his coming out.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other," he wrote.