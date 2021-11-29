"Elliot Page thirst trap! I am here for it! You are embodying your confidence and I love it!" one fan added.
Page came out as a transgender man in December.
"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he said at the time.
Page later confirmed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he had gender-affirming surgery. He shared a first shirtless photo in May.
Page plays Vanya Hargreeves on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, which will return for a third season in 2022.
In October, Page, director Lilly Wachowski and other celebrities supported Netflix employees and creators in a walkout over Dave Chappelle's comedy special The Closer, in which Chappelle declared himself as "team TERF," or Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.
