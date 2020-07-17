British singer Ellie Goulding is back with new music.

The 33-year-old recording artist released her fourth studio album, Brightest Blue, on Friday.

Brightest Blue is Goulding's first album in nearly five years. It features the singles "Worry About Me" featuring Blackbear, "Power" and "Slow Grenade" featuring Lauv.

Goulding discussed the album during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

"I think I've had a bit more time on this one," she said. "I've been able to think about it a bit more and reflect on the last 10 years of craziness and touring. I think it's probably my most personal album."

Goulding previously told Entertainment Weekly that Brightest Blue has two sides: Side A, which explores Goulding's journey of self-discovery, and Side B, from her alter ego.

"One side is entirely me and the other side is more my collaborations. That's more my kind of fun side, I suppose," Goulding said on GMA. "I thought it was really important for me to acknowledge that side."

Goulding performed "Slow Grenade" on GMA. She originally released the song in June.

Goulding also performed "Close to Me." The original recording features Diplo and Swae Lee and was released in October 2018.

Goulding celebrated the release of Brightest Blue in an Instagram post Friday.

"Today, ironically, I feel completely unjudged, I just feel the light and love from everyone," she said. "My album, Brightest Blue, speaks for itself and I'm so blissfully happy for it to arrive."

Brightest Blue is Goulding's first album since Delirium, released in November 2015. Goulding is known for the singles "Lights," "Anything Could Happen," "Burn," "Love Me Like You Do" and "On My Mind."