Ellie Goulding is going to be a mom.

The 34-year-old singer is expecting her first child with her husband, Caspar Jopling.

Goulding shared the news in an interview with Vogue published Tuesday.

Goulding last made a major public appearance at the V&A Museum in August and said she found out about her pregnancy shortly after.

"It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality," the star said.

"Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] -- I have curves I've never had before," she added. "I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."

Goulding said pregnancy brought changes "really quickly," which affected her approach to fitness and nutrition.

"I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn't deal with everything!" she said.

In addition, Goulding said being pregnant amid the COVID-19 pandemic led to a lot of self-reflection and feelings of isolation.

"You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely," the singer said.

"Because it wasn't something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what's going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it."

Goulding shared other challenges of being pregnant.

"The sickness and tiredness was nothing I'd ever experienced before. I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing," the star said.

"I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It's not always going to be easy," she qualified. "[But] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."

Goulding said she is "excited" to be a mother but also remains focused on her music. The singer released Brightest Blue, her first album in nearly five years, in July amid the pandemic.

Brightest Blue features the singles "Worry About Me" featuring Blackbear, "Power" and "Slow Grenade" featuring Lauv. In an interview with Good Morning America in July, Goulding said the album is her most personal yet.

"I think I've had a bit more time on this one," she said. "I've been able to think about it a bit more and reflect on the last 10 years of craziness and touring."