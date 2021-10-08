Ellen Pompeo says there's more Easter eggs to come in Grey's Anatomy Season 18.

The 51-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she said the Easter eggs on Grey's Anatomy were her idea.

Pompeo plays Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, which returned for an 18th season on ABC last week. Fans noticed in the Season 18 premiere that Meredith was wearing the same shirt that she wore in the pilot episode.

Pompeo confirmed on Twitter that the shirt was an Easter egg, or hidden reference in films or TV.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pompeo said the references will honor past moments on Grey's Anatomy.

"It's [a] very specific idea," Pompeo said of the Easter egg. "It was my idea to pay homage to many things, in many different seasons, and to give the audience something to watch out for."

"I've come up with the idea, and so I even looked for them, because it was just my idea. I didn't necessarily say, 'Let's do this and this,' I wasn't specific about it," she added. "So when that shirt showed up on my wardrobe rack, I said, 'Is this the same shirt?'"

Fans have speculated that Season 18 will be Pompeo's last on Grey's Anatomy, which the actress has neither confirmed nor denied. Pompeo previously told Variety that the series will end when she's "ready to stop."