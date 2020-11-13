Ellen Pompeo told Jimmy Kimmel about the Season 17 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, which featured the surprise return of star Patrick Dempsey.

In the premiere Thursday, Dr. Meredith Grey fainted before she dreamed of Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd calling to her on a sunny beach. Dempsey's character, also known as McDreamy, died in Season 11.

"It was so fun because we know that people are going to freak out," Pompeo said on Jimmy Kimmel Live about filming Dempsey's return scene.

"We all know 2020 has been a really long, ugly road. We were so happy just to be able to film these scenes and know how much joy it was going to bring people was really, we definitely had a ball," the actress continued.

Pompeo would not confirm what is going on with her character or whether Dempsey will be sticking around. The 51-year-old agreed with Kimmel that Grey's Anatomy is now dabbling with Lost territory.

"Seventeen seasons, we've dabbled in everything there is to dabble," Pompeo said.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.