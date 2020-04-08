Ellen DeGeneres discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how her wife Portia de Rossi has taken up cooking while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"She's learned how to cook, which is more than I can say I've done. I don't cook and she's gotten pretty good at it. But we do want to support the restaurants here too so it's been a little bit of both," DeGeneres said about Rossi's cooking on Tuesday.

"She's good at slicing her fingers," DeGeneres continued about how her wife has accidentally hurt herself while cooking.

Kimmel mentioned to DeGeneres how her famous Oscars selfie would be impossible to do during the pandemic.

"I can't even imagine being that close to a whole bunch of people it's crazy," DeGeneres said before describing how she went hiking with Julia Louis-Dreyfus where the pair made sure to stay 6 feet apart from each other.

"I'm very blessed that I'm in a position where I'm OK and safe but for so many people out there for so many reasons, it's a very scary time. I think it's scarier because we don't have a clear understanding of when this is gonna end and how it's gonna end," DeGeneres continued about the pandemic.