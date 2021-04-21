Ellen DeGeneres described consuming multiple weed drinks and then having to drive her wife, Portia de Rossi, to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeGeneres said on Tuesday's show that she is not a fan of how marijuana makes her feel but that Chelsea Handler recommended she try a brand of weed drinks called Cann.

The late-night episode was themed around marijuana in reference to 4/20, the unofficial holiday that celebrates marijuana.

"I drank one and I didn't feel anything so I drank three and then I took two melatonin sleep pills. And I'm laying in bed and I realize she's not in bed," DeGeneres said of Rossi.

"She's moaning. I get out of bed and she's on the ground on all fours and I said, 'You're not okay.' She goes, 'I'm okay.' I said, 'No, unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not okay.' So I rushed her to the emergency room," DeGeneres said.

The comedian and daytime talk show host said she drove Rossi to the hospital, but that they made it there safely.

"I kicked in, like, my adrenaline because I just had to rush her there. It's probably not safe. I shouldn't be saying any of this," she said, laughing with Kimmel.

DeGeneres also played a round of Who's High? where the 63-year-old was tasked with guessing which Jimmy Kimmel Live fan was under the influence of marijuana.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

DeGeneres' new series, Ellen's Next Great Designer, is coming to HBO Max on Thursday. The show features up-and-coming designers taking on furniture-making challenges.