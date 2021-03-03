Elle King is going to be a mom.

The 31-year-old singer and actress is expecting her first child with her fiance, Dan Tooker, after experiencing two pregnancy losses.

King confirmed the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human! We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant," the star wrote.

"This news comes with a great deal of fear ... You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It's a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready," she said.

King voiced her support for other people struggling with fertility issues.

"I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who's maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I'm telling you, our babies come. And I love you," the singer said.

"What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high risk pregnancy!" she added.

Model Tess Holliday, singer Josh Beech and television personality Ricki Lake were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Wheyyyyyyyyyyyyyy, congratulations. So happy for you guys," Beech wrote.

"Yayayayayayayayay! What wonderful news! Congrats my friend," Lake said.

King told People that she previously experienced two pregnancy losses due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She said she's "learning to be happy" for herself after experiencing the losses.

"There's a lot of anxiety around it, but it's also very exciting," King said of her pregnancy.

King and Tooker got engaged in October on their one-year anniversary as a couple.