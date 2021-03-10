Elle Fanning is set to portray actress Ali MacGraw in Francis and The Godfather, a film about the making of 1972's The Godfather.

MacGraw was married to Paramount's head of production Robert Evans at the time. Paramount is the studio that released the iconic mafia film.

The film will explore the behind-the-scenes drama that took place on The Godfather, which was helmed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Barry Levinson is directing based off a screenplay by Andrew Farotte that has been re-developed with Levinson. Production will begin this fall.

The cast also includes Oscar Isaac as Coppola, Jake Gyllenhaal as Evans and Elizabeth Moss as Eleanor Coppola.

"Elle is one of the most exciting and versatile actresses out there. I am beyond thrilled that she has joined the terrific cast of Francis and The Godfather and will bring her unique talent to the film," Levinson said in a statement.

Fanning will next be seen in Season 2 of Hulu comedy The Great. The streaming service released in February a photo of Fanning pregnant as her character, Catherine the Great.