"Elle is one of the most exciting and versatile actresses out there. I am beyond thrilled that she has joined the terrific cast of Francis and The Godfather and will bring her unique talent to the film," Levinson said in a statement.
Fanning will next be seen in Season 2 of Hulu comedy The Great. The streaming service released in February a photo of Fanning pregnant as her character, Catherine the Great.
