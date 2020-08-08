The Great and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress Elle Fanning is set to star in Hulu's fact-based drama, The Girl From Plainville.

The limited series is inspired by Jesse Barron's Esquire article about Michelle Carter, a Massachusetts teen convicted in 2017 of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself via texts, emails and phone messages in 2014.

The streaming service said in a news release Friday that the show will "explore Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter."

Carter was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison -- most of which was suspended -- and was released in January after about a year behind bars.

No other casting for The Girl From Plainfield has been announced yet.