Hulu is giving a glimpse of its new historical drama series The Great.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Monday featuring Elle Fanning as a young Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as the emperor Peter III of Russia.

The preview opens with Catherine (Fanning) and Peter's (Hoult) courtship. The couple wed but clash during their marriage as they struggle for power in 18th century Russia.

Fanning celebrated the teaser's release in an Instagram post Monday.

"I have been SO EXCITED to share!!! 1 month ago I finished a 10 episode series and the teaser debut day is here! Playing Catherine was the greatest gift. I learned so much from this idealistic young women who slowly finds her power in a patriarchal world. It's time to rule Russia in a different way!" she wrote.

The Great is executive produced by Fanning, The Favourite writer Tony McNamara and Marian Macgowan. The series co-stars Phoebe Fox, Gwilym Lee , Sacha Dhawan and Louis Hynes.

The Great premieres May 15.

Fanning, the sister of actress Dakota Fanning, is known for the films Super 8, The Beguiled and All the Bright Places. Hoult starred in The Favourite and plays Hank McCoy, aka Beast, in the new X-Men movies.