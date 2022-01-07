Elle Fanning confirmed that a discreetly named TikTok account belongs to her while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fallon, on Thursday, mentioned to Fanning how fans think that an account named user6754189318472 actually belongs to her.

"I confirm that is me," Fanning said.

The TikTok account as amassed over 600,000 followers and over seven million likes. Fanning detailed to Fallon the origin of the account and its name, which was created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like right when everything started, TikTok so exploded. I was with my friend. He's like, 'You should make one, let's see what happens. Just do it, don't put a profile picture. Just don't change the name and let's see,'" Fanning recalled.

"It got a lot of followers and TikTok then DMed me on my Instagram and was like you know, 'You've surpassed this certain number.' I was just doing it as a joke. I post when I want but it's silly. It's like a little secret. Not so secret I guess now," she continued.

Fanning currently stars in Hulu's The Great Season 2.