Ella Travolta shared on Instagram a new family photo in honor of her father John Travolta's 67th birthday.

The photo she posted Friday showed her with the screen icon and her 10-year-old brother Ben. The trio are sitting together indoors and smiling.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known," Ella, 21, captioned the snapshot.

"You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday."

Ella and Ben's mother, and John's wife, Kelly Preston, died of cancer last year. The actress was 57.