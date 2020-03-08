Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the presidential race Thursday, appeared on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Popping up in a parody of the Fox News late-night program The Ingraham Angle, Warren thanked her supporters, family and friends for their kind words in the days since she suspended her campaign.

Asked by Ingraham portrayer Kate McKinnon who she is going to endorse going forward -- Sen. Bernie Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden -- Warren joked, "Maybe I'll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both."

She also said she had no regrets about how she ran her campaign.

"We built a wide coalition of teachers, pre-school teachers, middle-school teachers and teachers' pets and not only did I not accept money from billionaires, I got to give one a swirlie on live TV. But now, I've got a little time to do a little self-care -- hanging out with my dog Bailey, prank-calling big banks, drag-racing Subarus and avoiding Twitter," Warren said.

The sketch also featured Ingraham talking to new Fox staffer Chris Matthews (Darrell Hammond,) who recently left MSNBC, and Fox News talk-show host Judge Jeanine Pirro ( Cecily Strong ) who assured viewers not to worry about the coronavirus.

At the end of the cold open, McKinnon appeared with Warren dressed as the Massachusetts senator.