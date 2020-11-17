Elizabeth Frankini has nothing but praise for her Below Deck co-star Rachel Hargrove.

The television personality complimented Hargrove during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Frankini and Hargrove serve as stewardess and chef, respectively, in Below Deck Season 8. The Bravo reality series follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season.

On WWHL, Frankini was asked how Hargrove's chef style positively or negatively impacted the crew in the new season.

"To me, her chef style was ... She's so good at her job, and she's hilarious. So every time I went into the galley, I mean, I was always laughing. You'll see," Frankini said.

Frankini also weighed in on Hargrove's omelet meltdown. Hargrove broke down crying in the show's Nov. 9 episode after being overwhelmed with different omelet orders from the guests.

"The omelet? I didn't even actually witness that," Frankini said. "I was deep into the cabins doing the turn ups. I missed that whole breakfast fiasco because I was doing all the cabins."

"I feel so bad to see her cry," she added.

Below Deck's Shane Coopersmith and Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters had similar praise for Hargrove on WWHL last week. The pair were asked to rate Hargrove's cooking on a scale of 1 to 10.

"30," Wouters said as Coopersmith simultaneously answered, "11."

"She's so good, like, you guys are gonna be blown away," Wouters added.

Coopersmith also said he was "freaked out" while being reprimanded by Captain Lee Rosbach for taking an off-limits swim.

On Monday's WWHL, Frankini and her co-star James Hough shared their first impressions of Robach.

"Love Captain Lee," Frankini said. "I have so much respect for him."