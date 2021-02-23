Elizabeth Frankini thinks her former Below Deck co-stars Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger were "bullies" on the show.

Frankini clashed with Rubi and Lorger during the Season 8 reunion Monday, which aired on Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck follows the crew of a mega yacht during charter season. Rubi, the chief stewardess, fired Frankini, the third stewardess, on the show after Frankini spent a night in a guest cabin with James Hough. Rubi also had issues with Frankini's work ethic.

On WWHL, Rubi was asked why she was so hard on Frankini during the season.

"I don't think I was hard on Elizabeth. I never said anything rude to her. Listen to my words that I'm saying -- they're not mean, they're just directional," Rubi said.

Frankini agreed that Rubi was never overtly mean but said Rubi would use "tones" and be "condescending."

"There wasn't a lot of positivity, I guess, sent," Rubi responded. "Like, I think maybe I should have given you a little more praise, but I did on a couple of occasions say 'great job' or 'well done' or whatever."

Lorger chimed in, saying she thought the crew worked well together but that "work ethic just kind of got in our ways." Lorger and Rubi then questioned Frankini's work experience.

"Okay, I hear what you're saying. This is what I heard the whole time I was on the boat," Frankini responded. "I'm a human; I do make mistakes. I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for that."

"I think you two were bullies, in the end," she told Rubi and Lorger. "This is not me being sensitive ... I think that a lot of things could have been said more straightforward to my face if you, especially Ash, had an issue with me."

During a previous episode of WWHL, Lorger told Frankini that she isn't cut out for yachting.

"It's just not your thing," Lorger said. "I think you're more into your yoga and you know, more things like that. Everyone has their strengths and their weaknesses."

Rubi said in a subsequent episode of WWHL that she wishes she would have fired Frankini earlier in the season.

During Monday's reunion, Rubi also discussed working with chef Rachel Hargrove. Rubi said communication was initially slow but turned into a good working relationship.