Elizabeth Debicki has confirmed she signed on to play Britain's Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown on Netflix.

Princess Diana 's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode 1," a statement from the actress posted on the fact-based costume drama's Twitter account said Sunday.

Debicki, 29, is known for her roles in The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager and The Cloverfield Paradox. She will soon be seen in the film, Tenet.

Season 5 of The Crown will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

The show about the royal family will end with its sixth season.