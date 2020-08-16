"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from Episode 1," a statement from the actress posted on the fact-based costume drama's Twitter account said Sunday.
Debicki, 29, is known for her roles in The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager and The Cloverfield Paradox. She will soon be seen in the film, Tenet.
