Apple Original Films landed the new film The Beanie Bubble from Imagine Entertainment.

The film will be co-directed by Emmy Award-nominee Kirstin Gore (Futurama) and Grammy Award-winner Damiam Kulash (OK Go).

Zach Galifinakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan will lead the star-studded cast.

The film is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest crazes in American culture in the 1990s -- beanie babies.

The film gives a glimpse into the women who powered Ty Warner's success but whose names weren't on the heart-shaped nametags.

It centers around the female relationship to the American Dream and the injustices associated with it.

The screenplay is based on the book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.

The Beanie Bubble was produced by Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder.

It's the first film that will come from an exclusive deal between Apple and Imagine Entertainment for scripted films.

Apple will partner with Imagine Documentaries on first-look deals for unscripted projects like Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong and the docuseries The Supermodels.