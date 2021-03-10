Elizabeth Banks will direct thriller Cocaine Bear for Universal Pictures, from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is inspired by true events that took place in Kentucky in 1985. A 175-pound black bear died after consuming cocaine that was dropped from an airplane by smuggler Andrew Thronton, as reported by The New York Times.

Jimmy Warden is penning the script. Additional details about the film is being kept under wraps.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street) are producing through their banner Lord Miller. The duo have a first-look deal with Universal.

Banks is also producing along with Aditya Sood, Brian Duffield and Max Handelman.

Cocaine Bear is a reunion for Banks, Lord and Miller after she voiced the character Wyldstyle in The Lego Movie.

Banks last directed a Charlie's Angels reboot from 2019 and 2015's Pitch Perfect 2.