Netflix is gearing up for the release of Elite Season 5.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Thursday featuring the cast.

The video, titled "Break Free," shows different characters express what they want to break free from, including "appearances," "guilt," "social norms" and "others' expectations."

Netflix previously shared first-look photos and a teaser for Season 5 that shows the characters dancing at a club.

Elite is a Spanish teen drama that follows the students at the exclusive Las Encinas school. The series will return for a fifth season April 8 on Netflix.

Season 5 will feature returning stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amoros, Carla Di­az, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ri­os, Pol Granch and Diego Martin. New cast members include Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia.

Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Dari­o Madrona. The show was renewed for Season 6 in October.