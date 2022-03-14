Elite will return for a fifth season on Netflix in April.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a release date, April 8, and first-look photos for the season Monday.
In a date announcement video, the stars of Elite are seen dancing together at a club.
The first-look photos show the students of Las Encinas return for another year at the exclusive school.
"No rules. No labels. No control," a tagline reads.
Season 5 will feature returning stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amoros, Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios, Pol Granch and Diego Martin. New cast members include Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia.
Elite is a Spanish teen drama series created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. The show was renewed for Season 6 in October.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.