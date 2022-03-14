Elite will return for a fifth season on Netflix in April.

The streaming service shared a release date, April 8, and first-look photos for the season Monday.

In a date announcement video, the stars of Elite are seen dancing together at a club.

The first-look photos show the students of Las Encinas return for another year at the exclusive school.

"No rules. No labels. No control," a tagline reads.

Season 5 will feature returning stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amoros, Carla Di­az, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ri­os, Pol Granch and Diego Martin. New cast members include Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia.

Elite is a Spanish teen drama series created by Carlos Montero and Dari­o Madrona. The show was renewed for Season 6 in October.